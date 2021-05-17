These are the changes to expect at Vue cinema in Preston from today
Vue cinema in Preston is welcoming film fans today, as entertainment venues across the city reopen.
As well as entertainment venues, pubs bars and restaurants have also opened to customers indoors as the country take the next step along the government's roadmap out of lockdown.
Cinemas, along with many other businesses were forced to close their doors as the country was placed into full lockdown in January.
This morning the Lancashire Post visited Vue in Preston, and spoke to general manager Graham Royston about some of the changes customers can expect from today.
Visitors can expect social distancing measures to be in place, contactless vending machines and reduced capacity during screenings.
Watch the video above, as Graham walks us through the changes you can expect.