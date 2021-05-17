These are the changes to expect at Vue cinema in Preston from today

As well as entertainment venues, pubs bars and restaurants have also opened to customers indoors as the country take the next step along the government's roadmap out of lockdown.

Cinemas, along with many other businesses were forced to close their doors as the country was placed into full lockdown in January.

Graham Royston, general manager of Vue cinema in Preston

This morning the Lancashire Post visited Vue in Preston, and spoke to general manager Graham Royston about some of the changes customers can expect from today.

Visitors can expect social distancing measures to be in place, contactless vending machines and reduced capacity during screenings.