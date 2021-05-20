The most important meal of the day

These are the best places for breakfast in or around Preston, according to Tripadvisor

Now things have opened up a little more, we can look forward to getting out and about more.

By Iain Lynn
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 4:55 am

But before you start exploring what you've missed all these months, you'll need a good breakfast.

According to Tripadvisor, you won't go far wrong in any of these fine establishments in and around Preston

1. Bread & Butter

Bread & Butter, 10 Liverpool Road Penwortham, Preston PR1 0AD "A WOW Breakfast!!!"

2. Brew + Bake

Brew + Bake, 21 Market Street Unit M1, Preston PR1 2EL "The scrambled egg was sensational. Excellent value and lovely staff... will be returning soon... highly recommend!

3. BonBons Coffee Bar

BonBons Coffee Bar, 44 Liverpool Road, Penwortham, PR1 0DQ "Finally Penwortham has a lovely homely warm and friendly coffee shop with comfy chairs and quiet music!"

4. Cafuné - South American Cafe

Cafuné - South American Cafe, 35 Market Place, Preston PR1 2AR "Saw the Llapingachos on their FB page - cheese filled hash brown with two fried eggs? Sold! It’s was even more delicious than expected!"

