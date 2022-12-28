4. The Fell

New urban restaurant Fell Bistro opened in Longridge high street this September. Named after the town’s stunning Longridge Fell which surrounds the village, The Fell Bistro took branding inspiration from the nature that sits on their very doorstep. The Fell Bistro is open Wednesday to Friday 12-9pm, Saturday 12-10pm Sunday 12-7pm and you can book via The Fell website or give the restaurant a call on 01772 782 947. Pictured are Oli, Matt, Alex from The Fell.

Photo: Submit