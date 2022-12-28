This year has been particularly tough economically for consumers and businesses alike.
Yet, despite the economic pressures, Preston has seen its fair share of big brands, eateries and other businesses open their doors during 2022.
Here are just some of the notable brands and stores that have opened in and around Preston this year.
1. Flannels
Luxury fashion store Flannels opened its new store at Deepdale Retail Park in Preston in March 2023, bringing its UK portfolio to 55 stores. The 15,000 sq ft. site is home to a selection of men’s, women’s and junior luxury designer clothing and accessories from some of the most coveted luxury names in fashion, including, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Off White and Versace. (Credit: Frasers Group plc)
Photo: Contributed
2. Tipsy Chef
A new restaurant serving up classic street food opened in Preston Market Hall in April. Tipsy Chef, located in the former Pickles of Preston unit in the market, offer bao buns, smash burgers, dirty fries, freakshakes and are open 8am and 5pm Tuesday to Saturday.
Photo: Contributed
3. Revolution bar
After an eight year absence Revolution bar returned to the city in June this year. The 600-capacity venue, in the former Wall Street and Fishers building, created 50 local jobs following the £1.5m investment. The bars are famed for their huge range of vodkas and cocktails, together with award-winning food and a bottomless brunch.
Photo: Neil Cross
4. The Fell
New urban restaurant Fell Bistro opened in Longridge high street this September. Named after the town’s stunning Longridge Fell which surrounds the village, The Fell Bistro took branding inspiration from the nature that sits on their very doorstep. The Fell Bistro is open Wednesday to Friday 12-9pm, Saturday 12-10pm Sunday 12-7pm and you can book via The Fell website or give the restaurant a call on 01772 782 947. Pictured are Oli, Matt, Alex from The Fell.
Photo: Submit