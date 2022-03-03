These are the McColl's shops in and around Preston at risk as company faces being 'on brink of collapse'

McColl's has more than 1,300 stores in the UK, including branches in and around Preston.

Emergency talks are being held to source new funding. The retailer is understood to be working with advisors to try to find a buyer to help the business stay afloat.

But Wm Morrison is understood to be monitoring McColl's situation closely with a view to possibly acquiring hundreds of its stores out of insolvency.

Around 200 of its stores already trade under the Morrisons Daily brand, and in November, McColl's announced that it would expand the number of Morrisons Daily conversions from 350 to 450 within a year.

Here are the locations of the McColl's shops that could be at risk in and around Preston.

1. Ribbleton Avenue, Preston 217-219 Ribbleton Avenue, Ribbleton. PR2 6RD

2. Leyland Road, Penwortham 182 Leyland Road, PR1 9QA

3. Tunley Holme, Clayton Brook 77B Tunley Holme, Clayton Brook. PR5 8ES

4. Station Road, Croston 6 Station Road. PR26 9RJ