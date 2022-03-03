McColl's stores are under threat across the country

These are the McColl's shops in and around Preston at risk as company faces being 'on brink of collapse'

Workers at convenience store chain McColl's could lose their jobs with the company on the brink of collapse, according to reports.

By Adam Lord
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 11:13 am

McColl's has more than 1,300 stores in the UK, including branches in and around Preston.

Emergency talks are being held to source new funding. The retailer is understood to be working with advisors to try to find a buyer to help the business stay afloat.

But Wm Morrison is understood to be monitoring McColl's situation closely with a view to possibly acquiring hundreds of its stores out of insolvency.

Around 200 of its stores already trade under the Morrisons Daily brand, and in November, McColl's announced that it would expand the number of Morrisons Daily conversions from 350 to 450 within a year.

Here are the locations of the McColl's shops that could be at risk in and around Preston.

1. Ribbleton Avenue, Preston

217-219 Ribbleton Avenue, Ribbleton. PR2 6RD

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Leyland Road, Penwortham

182 Leyland Road, PR1 9QA

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Tunley Holme, Clayton Brook

77B Tunley Holme, Clayton Brook. PR5 8ES

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Station Road, Croston

6 Station Road. PR26 9RJ

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
WorkersPreston
Next Page
Page 1 of 2