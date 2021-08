Following investigations by Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs, a total of £2.1 million was found to be owed to over 34,000 workers in the UK.

The breaches took place between 2011 and 2018.

Named employers have since been made to pay back what they owed, and were fined an additional £3.2 million, showing it is never acceptable to underpay workers.

These are the business in Lancashire that have been found guilty of minimum wage breaches:

1. Northcote Hotel Limited Northcote Hotel Limited, Ribble Valley, BB6, failed to pay £2949.33 to 16 workers

2. Lyndon Resources Limited Lyndon Resources Limited, Fylde, FY8, failed to pay £2251.03 to 3 workers

3. Whoop Hall (2006) Limited Whoop Hall (2006) Limited, trading as The Whoop Hall Inn, Lancaster, LA6, failed to pay £1820.43 to 12 workers

4. Lyndon Subcontractors Limited Lyndon Subcontractors Limited, Fylde, FY8, failed to pay £1323.01 to 1 worker