Preston pubs, bars, takeaways and cabs: Here's how the city ranks for value on a night out
Fancy a night out, but you're watching the pennies?
You could do worse than head into Preston where a session on the razzle could cost you less than in many other parts of the UK, according to a new survey.
A package of a pint, a cocktail, a takeaway and a taxi will set you back 37 per cent less than they would in London and 27 per cent down on prices in Oxford.
Preston ranks 14th cheapest for a night on the tiles from 32 cities surveyed by vape firm IndeJuice.
But, while prices of beer, kebab and a ride home are lower than most places, watch those fancy concoctions.
Only London, at £12 a throw and Leicester a tenner, charge more on average for a cocktail than bars do here.
Preston (£9) is level with Brighton, Edinburgh, Cambridge - and Lancaster - as the next dearest place for an Espresso Martini or a Mojito.
The figures have been welcomed by the group which promotes the local hospitality industry in the city centre.
Preston BID manager Mark Whittle said: "Preston is widely regarded as the best place in Lancashire to enjoy a night out.
"It remains the only destination in the county to have been awarded the national ‘Purple Flag’ accreditation for a safe, vibrant, and inclusive night out.
"Over recent years, the choice and quality has grown yet it still remains really good value.
“As well as being a great value place, visitors also feel overwhelmingly safe.”
According to the survey the average price of a pint in Preston is £4.22. That compares to £5.72 in London, £5.16 in Brighton, £5.10 in Edinburgh, £4.48 in Liverpool and £4.54 in Lancaster.
Even though cocktails are pricier than most places here, the cost of a fast food takeaway after a few drinks averages £5.87 in Preston, compared to £7 in Cambridge, £5.96 in Brighton, £5.94 in London and £5.92 in Lancaster.
Taxi fares for a five-mile journey in Preston average £12, the same as Lancaster, but only half the amount charged in Oxford (£24) and London (£26).
Overall Dundee in the cheapest city in the UK for a night out, averaging £25.35 - almost £6 more than Preston - for a beer, Bellini, kebab and cab.
London would set you back £49.66 and Oxford £37.12.