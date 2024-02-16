The cheapest filling stations for petrol and diesel in and around Preston

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Preston as of Friday, February 16.
1. Essar, Blackpool Road, Preston, PR4 0XB
Petrol - 134.7p/ Diesel - 146.7p (Prices updated 14.02.24)
2. Texaco, Ribbleton Lane, Preston, PR1 5EB
Petrol - 137.7p (Price updated 10.02.24) Diesel - 148.7p (Price updated 15.02.24)
3. Asda, Blackpool Road, Preston, PR1 6UY
Petrol - 137.7p/ Diesel - 147.7p (Prices updated 15.02.24)
4. Morrisons, Riversway, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2YN
Petrol - 137.7p/ Diesel - 148.7p (Prices updated 15.02.24)