The cheapest filling stations for petrol and diesel in and around Preston

Here are the cheapest places to fill up your vehicle in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves, Sean Gleaves
Published 27th Jun 2023, 19:43 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 12:43 GMT

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Preston as of Friday, February 16.

Petrol - 134.7p/ Diesel - 146.7p (Prices updated 14.02.24)

1. Essar, Blackpool Road, Preston, PR4 0XB

Petrol - 137.7p (Price updated 10.02.24) Diesel - 148.7p (Price updated 15.02.24)

2. Texaco, Ribbleton Lane, Preston, PR1 5EB

Petrol - 137.7p/ Diesel - 147.7p (Prices updated 15.02.24)

3. Asda, Blackpool Road, Preston, PR1 6UY

Petrol - 137.7p/ Diesel - 148.7p (Prices updated 15.02.24)

4. Morrisons, Riversway, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2YN

