The Blackpool butchers that has got romance on the menu for Valentine's Day

The team at Steve Hope Butchers in Layton are getting in the mood for love this Valentine’s Day by decorating the shop for lovers.

The team began putting some heart into their shop displays during lockdown when they decided people needed their spirits lifting and now they mark special days in the calendar such as Christmas with a special display.

Sue Hope, wife of Steve who owns the business, said their efforts have been appreciated by their customers.

Steve Hope with his heart-shaped burgers for Valentine's Day

The shop is currently filled with hearts and the windows have a Love Is... style message on them.

Sue said: “It was at Christmas during lockdown that we decided to make a real effort, with window borders and ceiling decorations and we have continued ever since.

“Last year we put up all the hearts, this year I thought we would get the message in print too. It’s the modern way with social media and Instagram.

“It’s gone down really well, customers have been saying how much they appreciate it.”

Steve Hope Butchers in Layton are selling heart shaped burgers for Valentine's Day. L-R are Kieran Boyle, Simon Blurton, Mark Southern and Steve Hope.

Steve and Sue took on the Westcliffe Drive butchers shop and delicatessen in 1988.

She added: “We love working with our staff and being there for the customers. There’s a great community here. We get most of our baked goods from local bakers and much of the raw meat is locally sourced.”

Helping in the shop are Simon Blurton who has been with the Hopes for 21 years, Mark Southern,18 years, and Kieron Boyle who has been there for 16 years.

The shop has a popular range of Scottish products, as Steve was born in Ayr, including a family recipe for Lorne Sausage. They also have haggis, Scottish black pudding, fruit pudding, dumpling, white pudding, tattie scones and Scotch pies. They make 14 varieties of sausage and ten of burgers in the shop, plus an array of locally produce cakes, pies, bread and sandwiches.

The shop is decorated with hearts and messages

But when it comes to the big night for romance, Sue said more people no look to stay in with a nice bottle of wine and a quality steak.

She said: “Valentine’s night can be quite busy if you go out to eat, so many people think it is more romantic to have a meal for two at home.

“Our Valentine’s Day special is our homemade heart-shaped burgers; however, the firm favourite for Valentine’s Day is sirloin steak, with a cheeky cheesecake for dessert!”