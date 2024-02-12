Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whether you're planning a romantic meal for two or having a cosy night in this Valentine's Day, supermarket meal deals can be a great option if you're not sure what to cook.

Luckily, most stores have already launched their deals, making it even easier for you to get everything ready.

If the idea of a dinner deal is enough to make you swoon, keep reading to discover some of the best deals available.

Sainsbury's

Price: £15

What’s included: Starter, main, side, dessert and drink

Sainsbury's is pulling out all the stops this year with an extensive Valentine's Day menu.

You can choose from the 25 different items across starters, mains, sides, desserts and boozy or non-boozy beverages.

Options range from a leek and cheddar tart, vegan vegetable bao buns, salmon, steaks, breaded camembert with cranberry and more.

Click HERE to find out more.

Aldi

Price: From £6.77

What’s included: Varies

Budget supermarket Aldi has announced its Valentine's Day meal deals will start at less than £3.50 per person, or £6.77 for two people.

This most inexpensive combination of dine-in dishes includes heart-shaped garlic bread (£1.29), followed by lobster pasta (£2.99), and white chocolate and raspberry panna cotta twin pots (£2.49).

A bottle of Grapevine Sauvignon Blanc can be added for £4.09.

If you're looking for something a bit more fancy, Aldi is pairing one of the most premium meats in the world with a sourdough base in the form of its new Specially Selected Gastro Wagyu Beef Pizza and Sticky Asian Glaze (£4.99).

Click HERE to find out more.

Lidl

Price: Varies

What’s included: Varies

While Lidl doesn't have a set meal deal, you can still find plenty of cheap but delicious dinner options for a three-course meal.

Choose from deluxe duck breasts with cherry and balsamic sauce (£4.99), a heart-shaped pizza (£2.49), a T-bone steak (£9.99) and more.

If you're looking for a sweet treat to finish the meal, some ice cream hearts (£2.99) or a chocolate soufflé (£1.99) would be perfect.

Click HERE to find out more.

M&S

Price: £25

What’s included: Starter, main, side, dessert and drink

This isn’t just any Valentine’s Day menu, this is M&S’s Valentine’s Day menu.

With starters, mains, sides, dessert and a drink for two, it’s on the pricier side, at £25 all in.

Starters to look forward to include luxury prawn cocktail, breaded camembert and compote, leek and cheddar soufflé tart and more.

There are eight mains to choose from, including sirloin steak with butter, slow cooked lamb shank and pork saltimbocca.

These can be paired with scrumptious sides such as potato dauphinoise, triple cooked chips, asparagus and more.

For the finale, you could be digging into delicious-sounding desserts such as melt-in-the-middle chocolate puddings, tiramisu mousse cake, salted-caramel profiteroles and white chocolate and raspberry mousse hearts

Drinks for the table? Think prosecco, red or white wine, canned cocktails or two soft drinks.

Click HERE to find out more.

Asda

Price: £12

What's included: Starter, main, two sides, dessert and drink

Also hoping to win you over is Asda, with a starter, main, two sides, a dessert and an alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink included in its Valentine’s Day meal deal for two.

Priced at £12, the menu starts with dishes such as mushroom and truffle arancini, runny scotch eggs, goat's cheese and caramelised onion tarts and more.

The supermarket has 14 main courses to choose from, including chicken, king prawn and chorizo paella, fish pie, steaks with garlic butter and mushroom stroganoff pie.

When it comes to sides, there are parmesan fries with smoky garlic butter, creamy mash and cauliflower cheese to name a few.

For dessert, the sticky toffee pudding and tiramisu both sound as delectable as the salted caramel chocolate and lemon cheesecakes, so leave room for pudding.

Click HERE to find out more.

Waitrose

Price: £20

What's included: Starter, main, side, dessert and a drink or box of chocolates

Share a special night in with a deliciously indulgent dinner for two.

For just £20, add one starter, main, side and dessert, plus either a fine wine, cocktail or a box of chocolates.

There's prawn cocktail, spinach ravioli, cheddar, soufflés and more to start.

Then, the choice of mains spans sirloin steaks with garlic and herb butter, wild garlic chicken, beetroot risotto, no-beef bourguignon and more.

These can be paired with a variety of sides, from triple-cooked chips and Mediterranean roast vegetables to beetroot salad and maris piper mash.

Vanilla and pistachio hearts are among the puddings to look forward to, as is a selection of cheeses.

When it comes to toasting the celebrations, choose from cocktails or red, white or rosé wine. There's a vegan, alcohol-free fizz that might take your fancy, too.

Click HERE to find out more.

Tesco

Price: £18 with a starter, £12 without

What's included: With or without a starter, main, side, dessert and drink

Tesco's Valentine's Day menu includes 27 items this year, from camembert swirls to a chocolate brownie heart.

You can either opt for the £18 deal, which includes a starter, main, side, dessert and drink, or you can go without a starter and pay £12.

Click HERE to find out more.

Morrisons

Price: £15

What's included: Starters, mains, two sides, a dessert and a drink

From the menu, pick starters, mains, two sides, a dessert and a drink from the supermarket's The Best range, for £15 all in.

Starters include tempura prawns with a sweet chilli dip, a camembert heart, a Mediterranean mezze and more.

Then turn up the heat with main courses such as chicken parmigiana, smoked salmon with lemon and pepper butter and steak.

Still have room for dessert? Tuck into raspberry profiteroles or cheesecake pots.