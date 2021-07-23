The 8 pubs in Preston with the best beer gardens to visit when the sun is shining

If you are looking to go a little further afield, we rounded up your suggestions across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble earlier this year.

Here are 8 of the best beer gardens to visit in Preston:

1. Saddle Inn Saddle Inn, Sidgreaves Ln, Preston PR4 0RS

2. The Continental The Continental, S Meadow Ln, Preston PR1 8JP

3. Haighton Manor Haighton Manor, Haighton Green Ln, Preston PR2 5SQ

4. Dog & Partridge Dog & Partridge, 44 Friargate, Preston PR1 2AT