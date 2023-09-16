News you can trust since 1886
The 30 cleanest takeaways, chippy’s and sandwich shops in Preston - that have received three consecutive 5 star ratings as of September 2023

The fast food joints and sandwich shops with the best and most consistent food hygiene ratings in Preston have been revealed.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 20th Sep 2022, 15:01 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2023, 15:04 BST

We have checked out the City Council’s Scores on the Doors website to see which eateries have achieved three five-star ratings in a row for good food hygiene.

Their consistency makes them the most hygienic choices in the city.

To find out which ones made the grade, click on the pages below.

The 'elite' eateries ranked in alphabetical order

1. Elite

The 'elite' eateries ranked in alphabetical order Photo: Google

Antonio’s, 42 Water Lane, Preston, PR2 2NL

2. Antonio’s

Antonio’s, 42 Water Lane, Preston, PR2 2NL Photo: Google

Barton Takeaway, 637 Garstang Rd, Barton, Preston PR3 5DQ

3. Barton Takeaway

Barton Takeaway, 637 Garstang Rd, Barton, Preston PR3 5DQ Photo: Google

Bintang Wok, 4 Sharoe Green Lane, Preston PR2 8ED

4. Bintang Wok

Bintang Wok, 4 Sharoe Green Lane, Preston PR2 8ED Photo: Google

