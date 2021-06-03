The 10 Preston hotels to get Travellers' Choice awards from TripAdvisor

Finally, after months of uncertainty, hotels, B&Bs and hostels were able to welcome customer back as the Government's eased lockdown further on May 17.

So if you are looking for a hotel in Preston, these are some of the best according to TripAdvisor's Travellers’ Choice awards.

Travellers’ Choice (formerly Certificate of Excellence) recognises businesses that earn consistently great reviews. Travellers’ Choice award-winners are among the top 10% of listings on Tripadvisor.

The awards are determined based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings on Tripadvisor, collected from travellers around the world over a 12-month period.

What makes these awards so meaningful to the industry and consumers alike, is that unlike other industry awards, there is no application process, you cannot pay for an award, and there is no survey or panel of judges.

The achievement is earned over time, based on the millions of opinions of customers who have actually experienced these businesses. This makes for an award that is not only greatly coveted by hoteliers but also trusted by consumers as a true mark of excellence.

Here are the 10 hotels in Preston to have won a 2021 Travellers’ Choice award.

1. Bartle Hall Hotel Lea Ln, Bartle, Preston PR4 0HA / 01772 690506

2. Ferrari's Country House Hotel Chipping Ln, Preston PR3 2TB / 01772 783148

3. Holiday Inn Preston The Ringway, Preston PR1 3AU / 01772 567000

4. Ibis Preston North Garstang Rd, Preston PR3 5JE / 01772 957120