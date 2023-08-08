The new store will open at the former Perry’s car showroom in Preston Road, next to Leyland Railway Station, on Thursday, August 17.

Work has been taking place since last year to transform the former garage and motor showroom – which closed in June 2020 – into a new Tesco store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tesco originally planned to open the new store early this year, but work was delayed and the opening date was pushed back to summer.

The new Tesco Express store in Preston Road, Leyland will open its doors on Thursday, August 17. (Picture by Lancashire Post)

But work is nearing completion and crews are busy on site as they put the finishing touches to the new convenience store.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We are really excited to open a new Tesco Express in Leyland. This store will open on Thursday, August 17 and we are looking forward to serving the local community.”

What else do we know?

The regular opening hours are expected to be 6am to 11pm, Monday to Sunday, and there will be parking spaces for 16 vehicles, including one disabled parking space and two electric vehicle charging points.

The new Tesco Express store will open at the former Perry’s car showroom next to Leyland Railway Station on Thursday, August 17. (Picture by Lancashire Post)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The majority of staff have already been recruited for the new store, with the Tesco aiming to create 15 full time equivalent jobs.

But Tesco is still recruiting for some roles, including shift leaders. You can view the latest jobs on offer at the Tesco store here.