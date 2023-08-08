Tesco confirms opening date of its new Express store near Leyland Railway Station
The new store will open at the former Perry’s car showroom in Preston Road, next to Leyland Railway Station, on Thursday, August 17.
Work has been taking place since last year to transform the former garage and motor showroom – which closed in June 2020 – into a new Tesco store.
Tesco originally planned to open the new store early this year, but work was delayed and the opening date was pushed back to summer.
But work is nearing completion and crews are busy on site as they put the finishing touches to the new convenience store.
A Tesco spokesperson said: “We are really excited to open a new Tesco Express in Leyland. This store will open on Thursday, August 17 and we are looking forward to serving the local community.”
What else do we know?
The regular opening hours are expected to be 6am to 11pm, Monday to Sunday, and there will be parking spaces for 16 vehicles, including one disabled parking space and two electric vehicle charging points.
The majority of staff have already been recruited for the new store, with the Tesco aiming to create 15 full time equivalent jobs.
But Tesco is still recruiting for some roles, including shift leaders. You can view the latest jobs on offer at the Tesco store here.
The new Preston Road store will be Tesco’s fifth in Leyland. The town currently has a Tesco Extra in Towngate and Express stores in Turpin Green Lane, Leyland Lane (Earnshaw Bridge) and Pendle Road (Clayton-le-Woods).