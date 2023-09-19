News you can trust since 1886
Teenage job seeker shames 'rude' pub boss after trial shift at The Farmer's Arms in Whitestake

An 18-year-old job seeker was praised for calling out a ‘rude manager’ after her ‘nigtmare’ trial shift at a local pub restaurant.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 19th Sep 2023, 13:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 13:16 BST
The teenager, from New Longton, attended The Farmer's Arms in Wham Lane, Whitestake on Friday (September 15), where she was asked to demonstrate her customer service skills with a trial shift.

But her hopes of working there were dashed after a less than encouraging encounter with the restaurant’s manager.

Sharing her experience on local Facebook groups, the woman – who remains anonymous – said: “I showed initiative and turned up 5 minutes early to be greeted with an incredibly rude manager who was sat at a table with his feet up on it vaping!

The Farmer's Arms in Wham Lane, WhitestakeThe Farmer's Arms in Wham Lane, Whitestake
The Farmer's Arms in Wham Lane, Whitestake
"In the middle of the pub, surrounded by customers!

"He rolled his eyes at me and scoffed under his breath that I was a “bit early” and proceeded to completely ignore me for the next 20 minutes, whilst continually vaping and watching Netflix on his laptop.

"When I was finally spoken to, his manner was abrupt and rude, so I decided that I wasn’t suited to this type of environment. I told him so and proceeded to leave!”

Her Facebook post drew dozens of comments from residents and local businesses, some of whom have since offered the teenager a job.

The Post contacted The Farmer’s Arms for comment but staff said the manager was unavailable.

The pub’s parent company, Stonehouse Restaurants, has been approached for comment.

Are you the teenager who called out the ‘rude’ manager? If so, you can get in touch with the Lancashire Post here.

