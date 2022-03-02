A first cost of living increase in seven years is ready to be brought in across the borough after cabbies complained rates were too low.

But a move by some taxi leaders to increase the tariffs even more to compensate for soaring fuel prices and other vehicle costs has been abandoned after consultation with drivers showed many felt it would be unfair on the public.

Fares still look set to rise by 50p a journey, but the additional increase called for by leaders at a recent Taxi Trade Forum has been put on hold due to the effect inflation is having on everyone.

Taxi drivers want a fares increase, but one which is fair in the public.

A report to members of next week's licensing and public safety committee explains: "Some members of the trade and representatives in attendance (at the forum in January 12) felt that maybe the proposed increase was not high enough, given that an increase has not been given since 2015."

But after consulting with members of the South Ribble Taxi Drivers' Association, the idea of a second increase was dropped.

The report adds: "The trade believe the general public is going through financial hard times and further increases to the one originally proposed would not be fair on their customers and would not look good on the taxi trade within the borough."

The original fare increases, if agreed by the committee, will see the start-up charge - the amount already on the clock when the journey begins - upped by 50p. But the price per mile will stay the same as it is.

Some cabbies have left the profession for more pay delivering meals.

The standard fare for dogs, other than assistance dogs, will rise from 60p to £1. The waiting time charge will be 10p for every 20 seconds instead of 30 seconds.

And the soiling charge, when a cab needs to be cleaned after a customer has been sick in the vehicle, will shoot up from £40 to £100 to take account of the length of time a vehicle could be off the road being valeted.

The taxi trade asked for the new fees saying the rates had stayed the same for seven years, despite inflation. Only three out of 60 cabbies consulted opposed the increase.

Drivers complained that the cost of living had risen, as had the cost of taxi plates and badges, fuel had shot up and cabbies had suffered severe hardship during the Covid pandemic.