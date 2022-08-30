Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council officers have over-ruled opposition from neighbours for the second time in four years and approved the expansion of the Longsands Lane precinct.

Plans were passed in 2018 for a new three-storey building comprising two shops with eight apartments above, despite more than 120 letters of objection from locals.

Now, after building work has already started, planning chiefs have agreed to a revised scheme including one additional retail unit and one more flat on the site adjacent to the existing Preston Pharmacy and Tesco Express store.

The new block with three shops and nine apartments will be built adjacent to the pharmacy and Tesco store at Longsands Lane.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This time only six residents lodged objections. But once again their concerns failed to halt the development.

According to planning officers, one of the biggest worries by expressed by locals was the possibility of a hot food takeaway in one of the three ground floor retail units due to the shops being allowed the same opening hours as Tesco Express (6am - 11pm).

A report said: "It is acknowledged that objections have been received which cited concern over a proposed takeaway use and that three retail units would represent an over-intensification of the use of the site.

The new block will adjoin the Preston Pharmacy building.

"The proposed development would not see the creation of a takeaway with no (such) use proposed on site."

The revised plans were also criticised by residents who felt the building would cause an unacceptable impact on highway safety due to the increased burden on parking at the local centre, an increase in traffic generated by the shops and apartments and fears of increased anti-social behaviour, litter and a loss of privacy.

The report by officers said: "Multiple objections have been received which have cited concern over the proposal’s impact on the privacy of neighbouring dwellings.

"The closest residential properties to the application site lie a minimum of approximately 35-metres to the north. This separation distance is considered to be large enough to safeguard against any unacceptable loss of light or privacy.

Work had already begun on an earlier proposal before the plans were amended.

"The provision of three retail units would strengthen the vitality and viability of the Longsands Lane local centre.