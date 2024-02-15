News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Subway, Miller & Carter, May Wah: New food hygiene ratings given to 19 businesses in Lancashire

19 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 15th Feb 2024, 16:44 GMT

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

Rated 4 on January 18.

1. The Fulwood Club, Victoria Road, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 8NH

Rated 4 on January 18.

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on February 8.

2. Lampworks - UCLan SU, Fylde Road, Preston, PR1 7BY

Rated 5 on February 8.

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on February 6.

3. Betties Kitchen at Recycling Lives, Longridge Road, Preston

Rated 5 on February 6.

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on February 7.

4. The Wellington, Tulketh Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 1AR

Rated 5 on February 7.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SubwayFoodFood hygiene ratingsLancashire