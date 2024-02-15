The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.
Take a look at how the establishments fared below:
1. The Fulwood Club, Victoria Road, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 8NH
Rated 4 on January 18.
2. Lampworks - UCLan SU, Fylde Road, Preston, PR1 7BY
Rated 5 on February 8.
3. Betties Kitchen at Recycling Lives, Longridge Road, Preston
Rated 5 on February 6.
4. The Wellington, Tulketh Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 1AR
Rated 5 on February 7.