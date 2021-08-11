Subway in Preston responds to rumours that it has banned non-jabbed customers from sitting inside

Claims that non-jabbed customers are now banned from eating inside the city's Subways have circulated on social media, leading to a backlash from those opposed to such a move.

Facebook posts claiming the policy is now in force at branches in Preston have included a picture of a notice allegedly posted in the window of one of the restaurants.

The notice says: "Sitting facilities are only available for fully vaccinated people. You will be required to provide proof of your Covid certification."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Facebook posts falsely claiming the policy is now in force at branches in Preston have included a picture of a notice allegedly posted in the window of one of the city's Subways

The picture of the Subway notice has gone viral and has provoked a strong reaction from those opposed to such a policy and others who say they would be in favour of it.

But the fast-food chain has hit back at those who it says are spreading "misinformation" online and has told the Post that no such ban has been introduced.

A Subway spokesman said: "This sign is not from a Subway store in the UK. Currently, our measures allow guests in the UK to sit in-store, as per government guidelines.

"We will continue to adhere to stringent operating procedures already in place and require franchisees to adhere to all relevant guidance, to help stop the spread of coronavirus."

How people responded to the false claims online...

Rumours of a ban on un-jabbed customers led to a mixed reaction from those opposed to the policy and others who said they would support such a move at Subway and other establishments.

Those opposed...

Marie Dixon said: "I'm fully vaccinated, but you lose my custom if you segregate people who have chosen not to be vaccinated."

"What it is is one big slippery slope," said Cat Thompson. "People also have a choice to have a vaccine or not. I've had both mine but it shouldn't be forced."

Paul Armer simply said: "Discrimination, medical apartheid."

Pam Marsh said: "People have their own reasons for not wanting the vaccine, which they are entitled to. Disgusting to divide people like this."

Will James said: "I have friends who can't have the vaccine for health reasons. This essentially reduces people who haven't or can't be vaccinated to second class citizens."

Those in favour...

"That is absolutely fair," said Stephanie Portersmith, adding, "but they should explicitly exempt people with genuine (provable with medical evidence) reasons for not being vaccinated."

Elaine Mooney said: "Good on them I say. Yes everybody has a choice to get the vaccine or not. When it's being offered to everybody of eligible age I think its irresponsible not to have it."

Lewis Witham added: "It's their choice. They can refuse service to people who are unvaccinated if they wish. You don't have to get a vaccine if you don't want, but don't expect the world to be completely open to you if you don't."

Laura McLaren said: "Hopefully everywhere adopts this policy soon... so fed up of anti-vaxxers."

"Their business, their rules," says Craig McNamee. "Saying that, despite being double jabbed myself, this only discourages me from using their services in future. My trust in the vaccine isn't dependant on people who don't want it being coerced into getting it with such measures."

What do you think? Let us know your thoughts in our Facebook comments...

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.