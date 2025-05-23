Stonegate Group’s Ram Inn in Cliviger looking for new licensees

By Dominic Collis
Published 23rd May 2025, 13:44 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 13:55 BST

The landlords of a popular Cliviger pub have announced they are to leave their posts after a year, citing high drinks prices as a reason “for driving locals away”.

The Ram Inn at Cliviger posted the news on its Facebook page today with the struggle to be profitable seemingly an influential reason.

It said: “It’s with deepest sadness that we have to formally announce after almost one year that we will be leaving The Ram Inn.

“It has been in most part an extremely enjoyable period for us all and this was not an easy decision to make. However, all businesses must be profitable, and we tried many different avenues for this to happen. Unfortunately, it just didn’t work out that way for us.

The Ram Inn, Cliviger

“With being tied to the brewery, and therefore prices having to remain high for our wet products we could not compete with other businesses. We are fully aware that the prices drove locals away, but we had no other choice.

“We are sure Stonegate will put the pub into fresh hands, and we hope it is a huge success for the new owners, the locals and Stonegate alike.

“From the staff and the lessee, thank you to those that supported us, and we wish you all the very, very best for the future.

“Should anybody require anything, there will be one of the managers living on site until the day of changeover.”

Owners the Stonegate Group are the largest pub company in the UK with more than 4,500 premises

