Singer songwriter Billy Bragg added to Rebellion festival on Blackpool Tower Headland supporting Squeeze

Billy, who has penned classics such as A New England, Between the Wars, Levi Stubbs’ Tears and Sexuality, the latter which got him into hot water after he recently changed the lyrics to support transgender issues, will be supporting Squeeze on Sunday August 7.

The punk-based festival has been expanded for next year, with punk bands on at the Winter Gardens as usual, but a series of open air gigs on the Tower Headland with bands designed to appeal to a more mainstream audience.

Billy Bragg said he was delighted to be invited to Blackpool and perform his rousing songs with their rebellious message at the sea-side.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billy Bragg will play on the Tower Headland next August

He said: “I haven’t played in Blackpool since the days when I was involved in a rebellion called the Miner’s Strike, so it will be great to be back there again as part of the Rebellion Festivals.”

He has just released his latest album, the critically acclaimed The Million Things That Never Happened’ and his music continues to blend folk and punk rock with a grand tradition in protest songs.

The outdoor festival features big names from the post-punk world.

On Thursday, August 4 the: Levellers headline with, The Wildhearts, Misty in Roots , Dreadzone, and others.

The singer-songwriter has a new album out called The Million Things That Never Happened

Friday sees: The Stranglers, with The Undertones, The Skids, Toyah and Jilted John.

On Saturday, Gary Numan will headline, following Peter Hook and the Light, Pop Will Eat Itself, Spear of Destiny, plus Chameleons and Primitives.