Secrecy as new store prepares to open on Deepdale Shopping Park after changes are approved

Mystery surrounds the identity of a new retailer planning to join the line-up of stores on Preston’s Deepdale Shopping Park.

Preston City Council has given the go-ahead to a series of changes to the currently vacant unit which used to house Game.

The premises, which sits in between Next and Clarks, was the subject of a largely anonymous planning application in the name of “Preston Retail Ltd.”.

It sought permission for alterations to both the inside and outside of the store - including the replacement of the existing mezzanine upper floor, the installation of a new glazed shopfront and alterations to the surrounding brickwork.

The former Game store at Preston's Deepdale Retail Park still bears the name of its previous occupant - but plans are afoot for a new retailer to move in

A letter to town hall planners stated that the refit was to meet the needs of “an incoming tenant” to the Blackpool Road retail par - but made no reference to the trader nor even the type of business that would be operating from the site.

A technical drawing accompanying the application shows the main sign above the adjoining Next store, but omits any indicative signage above the unit in question.

The Lancashire Post approached the agent for the proposal - London-based Montagu Evans - for details of the retailer behind the plans, but did not receive a response.

In assessing the changes, city council planning officers concluded that the new look proposed for the front of the unit - including modified cladding - “would largely match the design of the adjoining shop front and [are] therefore considered in keeping with the appearance of the surrounding area”.

No additional floorspace will be created as a result of the overhaul.

The Deepdale branch of Game is now located within the nearby Sports Direct store on the retail park.