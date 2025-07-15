This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

From uniform swaps to second-hand tech, here are easy wins to save cash next year 🏫

Parents spend an average of £108.59 per child on back-to-school uniforms and supplies

Shoes are the most expensive item for 44% of parents, followed by blazers and stationery

Nearly half of parents save money by buying second-hand clothes or customizing plain uniforms

Early and late summer shopping both offer opportunities for savings and better stock availability

Expert tips include swapping uniforms, using cashback apps, and labelling items to avoid replacement costs

Parents are bracing for another costly “back to school” season, with new figures revealing an average spend of £108.59 per child on uniforms and supplies.

The recent survey also revealed that many families start shopping as early as April or during the first week of the summer holidays — but there are plenty of savvy strategies to ease the financial strain without compromising on quality.

Shoes lead the pack as the biggest expense for 44% of parents, followed by blazers (16%) and stationery (11%), according to research from MyVoucherCodes.

Nearly half of parents (42%) are turning to second-hand clothes, while 38% save over £40 a year by buying plain uniforms and attaching school logos themselves.

Sarah-Jane Outten, shopping and money expert at MyVoucherCodes, says: “The cost of school uniforms and supplies can put real pressure on household budgets, especially in summer.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

“But with a bit of creativity — like swapping uniforms, buying second-hand, or customizing plain items — parents can find big savings and still get what their kids need.”

Here are nine ways you can save cash on kitting your kids out for the new school year:

Set up or join a uniform swap with other parents

Many children outgrow uniforms long before they wear them out. Team up with other parents from your child’s school or class to swap gently used items. Facebook groups, WhatsApp chats, or PTA events can be good places to coordinate this.

Hunt down second-hand bargains online and locally

Check platforms like Vinted, eBay, Facebook Marketplace, or dedicated second-hand uniform sales run by schools. Many schools now hold regular uniform exchange or donation events, especially before the new term starts.

Buy plain, supermarket basics and add your own logos

Supermarket uniforms are often a fraction of the price of branded items. Buy plain jumpers and polos, then attach the school logo yourself using iron-on patches or sewn badges.

According to parents who’ve done this, it can save more than £40 per child each year.

Shop at the right time

Shopping early means better availability, but holding off until later in the summer can uncover last-minute clearance bargains.

Stock levels can vary, so if you see a good deal on essentials early, grab it – but don’t be afraid to wait on non-essentials like accessories or stationery.

Keep a checklist – and stick to it

Impulse buying is a big drain on the budget. List everything your child actually needs (and double-check what still fits from last year) to avoid buying duplicates or unnecessary extras.

Sign up for loyalty schemes and cashback apps

Whether you're shopping online or in-store, make sure you're earning rewards. Supermarkets, stationers, and shoe shops often offer loyalty points or exclusive app discounts during the back-to-school period.

Cashback apps like TopCashback or Quidco can give you money back on purchases too.

Shop your own cupboards first

Before buying new stationery, raid the kitchen drawers or storage boxes for leftover supplies. You may already have pens, rulers, or folders in perfectly good condition – just give them a clean-up.

Spread the cost with second-hand tech

If you need to buy gadgets like calculators or laptops, consider refurbished models from trusted retailers. Many offer warranties and can be just as reliable as new items at a fraction of the price.

Label everything – and keep it

Lost items cost money to replace. Buy a cheap labelling machine or use a permanent marker to label all uniform pieces, lunch boxes, and stationery. The more that stays out of the lost property bin, the better for your budget.

