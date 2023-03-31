Roper Hall update as owners confirm Preston bar is up for sale
Preston’s Roper Hall – the popular student nightspot – is up for sale, its owners have confirmed.
The Post reported on Thursday (March 30) that the Friargate hangout appeared to have been vacated after failing to open since last week.
A sign in the window says the venue is now under the supervision of a security firm specialising in protecting vacant properties.
Roper Hall had been a staple of Preston’s nightlife for many years and was particularly popular with the city’s students.
The venue is owned by the Stonegate Group, the largest pub company in the UK, which also owns Slug & Lettuce, Yates's and Walkabout.
Today (Friday, March 31), the pub company confirmed it is seeking to offload the Friargate bar and has put Roper Hall on the market.
The venue closed without notice and came as a shock to many who had patronised the bar over the years.
A spokesman from its owners, Stone Gate Group, said: “Roper Hall is up for sale. For further news and updates, please visit the pub’s social media and website.”
However, its social media and website do not provide any further information. It’s Facebook page was last updated on Sunday, March 19 when it invited customers to celebrate Mother’s Day with them.
At this stage there are no ‘for sale’ signs on display at the premises and it cannot be found listed on any commercial property websites.
It gave no indication of its imminent closure and there has been no activity on its social media pages since.