News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Storm Mathis brings heavy rain and wind to UK as flood warnings issued
1 hour ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
2 hours ago Donald Trump indicted: What is it and will he go to jail?
2 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named

Roper Hall update as owners confirm Preston bar is up for sale

Preston’s Roper Hall – the popular student nightspot – is up for sale, its owners have confirmed.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 31st Mar 2023, 11:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 11:22 BST

The Post reported on Thursday (March 30) that the Friargate hangout appeared to have been vacated after failing to open since last week.

A sign in the window says the venue is now under the supervision of a security firm specialising in protecting vacant properties.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Roper Hall had been a staple of Preston’s nightlife for many years and was particularly popular with the city’s students.

Roper Hall, Friargate, Preston
Roper Hall, Friargate, Preston
Roper Hall, Friargate, Preston
Most Popular

The venue is owned by the Stonegate Group, the largest pub company in the UK, which also owns Slug & Lettuce, Yates's and Walkabout.

Today (Friday, March 31), the pub company confirmed it is seeking to offload the Friargate bar and has put Roper Hall on the market.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The venue closed without notice and came as a shock to many who had patronised the bar over the years.

A spokesman from its owners, Stone Gate Group, said: “Roper Hall is up for sale. For further news and updates, please visit the pub’s social media and website.”

Roper Hall is owned by the Stonegate Group, the largest pub company in the UK, which also owns Slug & Lettuce, Yates's and Walkabout
Roper Hall is owned by the Stonegate Group, the largest pub company in the UK, which also owns Slug & Lettuce, Yates's and Walkabout
Roper Hall is owned by the Stonegate Group, the largest pub company in the UK, which also owns Slug & Lettuce, Yates's and Walkabout

However, its social media and website do not provide any further information. It’s Facebook page was last updated on Sunday, March 19 when it invited customers to celebrate Mother’s Day with them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Highfield Priory School fire: what happened to the four Preston schoolboys arres...

At this stage there are no ‘for sale’ signs on display at the premises and it cannot be found listed on any commercial property websites.

It gave no indication of its imminent closure and there has been no activity on its social media pages since.

Stonegate GroupPreston