Rimmers Music has not announced the closure of any of its stores at this stage, but ‘for sale’ signs have gone up at branches in Leyland, Blackpool and Southport.

Estate agents Morgan Martin have been instructed to find buyers for the three stores, as well as the company’s warehouse and head office at Centurion Way Industrial Estate in Farington, Leyland.

The company, which was established in 1978, also has branches in Bolton, Bury, Liverpool and Edinburgh. But these stores do not appear to have been put on the market.

Rimmers Music has put its Leyland shop and warehouse up for sale, along with its Blackpool and Southport stores

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regarded as one of the best music instrument retailers in the North West, it also runs music schools at each of its branches and employs over 40 teachers.

But the future of some of its stores appears uncertain after they were listed for sale.

It is seeking £475,000 for its head office and warehouse in Farington, £565,00 for its Leyland store in Chapel Brow and £200,000 for its Blackpool branch in Devonshire Road.

The Southport shop in Eastbank Street is also available for rent for £23,500 per year.

What does it mean for the future of Rimmers Music?

Rimmers did not give much away when asked about the sale of its shops, warehouse and head office.

But the business has confirmed that it has no plans to close down.

When asked to comment, a spokesman for the company said: “We are not closing down at all, far from it!”