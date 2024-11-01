Revamp for Preston station bakery after listed building 'preservation' assured

Plans to refurbish a bakery in Preston station have been given the green light after the city council concluded the changes would not damage the eatery’s listed setting.

The Upper Crust outlet on platform 4 of the concourse - the boarding point for West Coast Mainline trains to London - will get a major refit as part of what the nationwide chain describes as the “new brand concept” which is being introduced across all of its railway branches.

The changes needed special consent from Preston City Council, because the station building is Grade II-listed and some of the historic features integral to that status lie close to the bakery’s base, near the waiting room.

The revamp of the Upper Crust branch at Preston station will not harm the historic surroundings, planners have concluded

Upper Crust parent company SSP UK Limited earlier this year submitted plans for what it described as a “non-structural internal fit out”, which the firm said would “enhance the customer experience, and introduce new products to the current range”.

In a report outlining the reasons for their approval of the proposal, town hall planning officers noted that “all existing features [of the listed building would be] retained”.

The document added: “ In addition to the internal fit out, the existing fascia signage would be replaced and new projecting signs on platform 4 and platform 3 would be installed. It is considered that the scale and siting of the signage as proposed is acceptable.

“A condition is attached to ensure that prior to its installation, details of the materials and lighting are submitted for assessment. A condition will also be attached to ensure that the building is made good if the sign is removed at any stage.

“Overall, it is considered that the development would have a neutral impact upon the special character and historic significance of the Grade II-listed building and therefore would meet the statutory test ‘to preserve’ the significance of the…railway station”.