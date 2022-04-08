Ready for business! Pictures of Blackpool’s tourism sector in the shop window at Winter Gardens event

The Stay Blackpool Trade Show and Open Day saw hundreds of delegates visit the Empress Ballroom at the Winter Gardens to see what the sector has to offer and learn about the services businesses provide.
The event had been off for two years due to the pandemic lockdowns, but was back to show what is on for the coming season and to let business owners meet socially.
Among the stalls was one from Stay Blackpool’s own new online booking site, designed to offer better value to hoteliers than some of the global giants, while the team from Stay Blackpool offered refreshments.
A host of food and drink suppliers had their own area in the building and showgirls from across town brought a touch of glamour, while businesses supplying everything from insurance to crockery, fresh foods and lighting put themselves in the spotlight.
1. Stay Blackpool expo at the Winter Gardens
Stay Blackpool's Claire Smith said: "It's absolutely wonderful to be back. Most tourism and hospitality businesses are so busy they operate in a bubble. So to be able to get out and meet associates and colleagues, chat about what's going on and what's on offer at a this event is wonderful.
"The expo is a one-stop-shop, they can come along and see all the services that a relevant to running a hospitality business here."
Photo: Daniel Martino
Artist Robin Ross was among the many Fylde coast folk showing off what they have to offer. He said: "It's good to see the sheer diversity of businesses here in Blackpool. It is a great representation of what the town can do."
Robin said he had recently been working on a project to show people how to do screen printing.
Photo: Daniel Martino
3. Stay Blackpool expo at the Winter Gardens. Pictured is Peter Lui from Luxsun.
Photo: Daniel Martino
4. Stay Blackpool expo at the Winter Gardens. Pictured is Matthew Morgan from Star Linen.
Photo: Daniel Martino