News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
2 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
3 hours ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
3 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
5 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
6 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

Preston’s prized Foxton Centre could be facing the bulldozers

Preston's acclaimed Foxton Centre is set to be completely demolished to make way for a more modern complex.

By Brian Ellis
Published 20th Mar 2023, 16:00 GMT- 2 min read

Plans have been submitted for a brand new building to take the place of the existing youth club and community centre in the Avenham district of the city.

The Foxton charity, which has been operating from the Knowsley Street site since 1969, wants to provide a state-or-the-art complex offering indoor and outdoor facilities for both young people and adults.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Foxton Centre: new Preston homeless day centre opens offering 'rough sleepers br...
The Foxton Centre has been serving the community in Preston for 54 years.
The Foxton Centre has been serving the community in Preston for 54 years.
The Foxton Centre has been serving the community in Preston for 54 years.
Most Popular

The blueprint incorporates a two-storey replacement youth centre with a double height multi-use hall, a community kitchen, open plan offices, meeting rooms, an external sports area and improved car parking facilities.

It could also have a rooftop terrace and architects say the proposed new building would be "energy-efficient".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The existing Foxton Centre has been playing an important part in the community in Avenham for 54 years and has been a lifeline to thousands of people both young and old.

It started out as a youth centre in 1969 and expanded to offer essential support for the city's homeless, with meals, advice and assistance in getting people back into work and accommodation.

How the new centre would look (Image: John Bridge Studio).
How the new centre would look (Image: John Bridge Studio).
How the new centre would look (Image: John Bridge Studio).

In January this year the Foxton opened a new homeless day centre for rough sleepers in the old Fox Street night shelter, offering food and laundry facilities for those living on the streets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The complex which is planned to replace the current Foxton Centre would be open from 8am to 10pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 10pm on Saturday and Sunday.

A report to the Town Hall planning department says that existing staff of two full-time employees and three part-time would increase to seven full-time and 10 part-time to meet the expected demand for the new facilities.

The Foxton is a Preston-based charity with a long history and strong commitment to working in the local community with both adults and young people. In November 2018 it celebrated its golden anniversary.

The two-storey building would have multiple uses (Image: John Bridge Studio).
The two-storey building would have multiple uses (Image: John Bridge Studio).
The two-storey building would have multiple uses (Image: John Bridge Studio).
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The site once housed a Church of England school next to St James' Church dating back to the mid-1800s. From 1957 to 1971 it was a parish centre for the local community.

The plans include a roof terrace (Image: John Bridge Studio).
The plans include a roof terrace (Image: John Bridge Studio).
The plans include a roof terrace (Image: John Bridge Studio).
PrestonChurch of EnglandTown Hall