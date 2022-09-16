The historic alehouse, which dates back at least to the 1840s, has been given a meticulous facelift which landlord Adam Leyland described as "absolutely brilliant."

"It looks amazing," said Adam. "The customers love it - they're just raving about it. I lot of them say it's the best they have ever seen the pub."

The revamp has brought the pub up-to-date while at the same time retaining many of its original features.

The New Britannia before its recent refurbishment.

"It is really a combination of traditional and modern." explained Adam who took over the 'New Brit' in October last year.

"We have tried to keep it very retro as a pub with almost an 80s vibe to it and we think we have achieved that. We play largely 70s and 80s music and there's a brilliant atmosphere in here.

"Customers will see a big difference to how it was. It's an old pub but with a modern feel.

The 'New Brit' as it looked 20 years ago.

"And it's not just in the main bit of the pub, the cellar has been improved too with brand new dispensing equipment, so we can always deliver that perfect pint."

The newest look of all in the New Britannia Inn has come with the addition of a futuristic illuminated digital dartboard.

"We have taken out the pool table, which if I'm honest had a mixed response from the regulars," added Adam.

"But the dartboard is something a bit different and is proving very popular. So popular in fact that we are considering starting up a darts team.

"This is a new chapter for the venue and we’re all looking forward to restoring the electric atmosphere, which this pub is well known for."

The first record of a pub on the site was in the 1841 Census when a Mr James Seed was landlord.

It is the sole survivor of four pubs called Britannia in Preston in the mid-1800s.