Shop owner Mandy King said she was ‘heartbroken’ to announce the closure of Boho Kisses in Berry Road.

She said the effects of Covid lockdowns and the rising costs of living had left her with ‘no other option’ but to shut the shop she opened in 2014.

A closing down sale will take place this week before the shop closes for good after Christmas, said Mandy.

But it’s not the end of Boho Kises. Mandy said the boutique will continue to operate online and via social media. You can visit the website here.

Breaking the news to customers on Facebook, she said: “I’m writing a post that I never wanted to write… it is with much regret that today after long consideration I’ve decided that I have no other option but to close my gorgeous shop on Berry Lane, Longridge.

"I’m heartbroken but with the effects of Covid and the cost of living rises, the shop has been running at a loss for a while now.

Boho Kisses will close after Christmas

"I’m putting on a closing down sale starting tomorrow (Monday, December 19) with loads of bargains. Everything must go.

“I’m carrying on with my online and social media sales www.bohokisses.co.uk so please continue to support me, and like and share all my posts.

“Thank you to all my loyal customers for support over the years. Sadly it just hasn’t been enough.

“Wishing you all a lovely Christmas and don’t forget to grab a bargain this week.”

Women's clothes boutique Boho Kisses in Berry Road, Longridge is closing down

In recent years, the independent clothes store has hosted a number of fashion shows for charity. In November, Mandy and her staff raised over £1,300 for Lancashire boy Rio Spurr, who is fighting a rare form of child cancer.

“Another beautiful shop lost”

Customers were disappointed to hear about the closure, with many saying they will miss the shop and it’s ‘beautiful’ line of clothes and accessories.

"So sorry to hear this news,” said Deborah Blouet. “Times have been tough for so many. Your shop was amazing. I have loved visiting over the last few years and getting to know you and enjoyed the fashion shows.”

Rebecca Harrison added: "I’ve had so many nice pieces from your shop over the years when I’ve been up to visit my parents. Your shop was definitely a destination and will be a loss to Longridge.”

“So sorry to hear this news Mandy. Your shop will be a real loss to the high street,” said Zoe Cooper.

"I'm really sorry to hear this but completely understand,” added Francesca Mckeown. “You have done a terrific job, and along the way raised a lot of money for charity..be super proud of yourself.”