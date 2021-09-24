We've taken a look at the restaurants inspected in 2021

Preston restaurants: Five-star eateries you could check out this weekend

Off out for a bite to eat in Preston this weekend? Well we’re here to help.

By Adam Lord
Friday, 24th September 2021, 12:45 pm
Updated Friday, 24th September 2021, 12:46 pm

We’ve rounded up the restaurants that have been five given a five-star rating by food inspectors in 2021.

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

The below list includes only those establishments looked at in this calendar year.

1. Food Lab

120B Church Street, inspected August 26

Photo Sales

2. The Galley

Swillbrook Boathouse, Catforth. Inspected August 11

Photo Sales

3. King Dumpling

87 Lancaster Road. Inspected June 22

Photo Sales

4. Italian Orchard

96 Whittingham Lane. Inspected June 16

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2