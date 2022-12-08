The Grapes Inn will close at the beginning of 2023 after its current management opted not to renew the lease on the pub.

Nicola Denham, 46 and Mark Webster, 48, took over the Grapes in August 2021, but said the past few months have proved ‘very challenging’.

Originally from Manchester but living in Rossendale, the couple and their nine-year-old daughter Saffia moved to the Grapes Inn within six months of selling their home in what they described as “a bit of a whirlwind”.

Nicola Denham behind the bar at The Grapes Inn, Goosnargh, Preston

But they said the rising costs of living has had an impact on the pub’s trade and they have made the “very difficult decision” not to renew their tenancy.

They added that the pub’s owners Admiral Taverns are hoping to recruit someone to take over in the new year, but nothing has been arranged at this stage.

The couple said: “It is with heavy hearts that we have made the very difficult decision to not renew the tenancy here.

Nicola Denham and partner Mark Webster at The Grapes Inn, Goosnargh

"It has been a very challenging few months, particularly with the current climate.

"We would like to thank our fantastic team for their hard work and commitment during our time here. Thank you also to our wonderful customers that have kept us going through hard times.

"On this note, if you have made bookings or are planning to visit over the festive period, we are still here until the beginning of January, so please do not worry, we will continue to provide our usual fantastic service, delicious food and events calendar as promised.

"We will be sad to leave everyone behind and hope you will continue to support us until we close our doors.

The Grapes Inn, Goosnargh, Preston will close in early 2023

"Unfortunately, there isn't going to be an incoming tenant at this time but Admiral Taverns are still hoping to recruit someone to take over when we leave.

"Many thanks in advance for your understanding. Nicola, Mark and the team.”

The former coaching inn dates back to the 18th century and was refurbished in 2018 following a £71,000 investment from Admiral Taverns.

In the summer, Nicola spoke to the Post about the challenges of running a pub in the aftermath of Covid and during the ongoing cost of living crisis.

She said: "It's a lot tougher than we thought it was gonna be, especially with Covid, when it hit again in the winter, that was more of a struggle than we expected.

"Some days I feel brave, some days I feel like I had a moment of madness!

"You've got to be a very resilient, positive thinking person to keep going every day when you’re stood there with no customers and the bills are so high. So it's a tough one, but it's a beautiful pub, in an amazing village.”

Admiral Taverns were approached for comment.

