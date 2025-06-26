Preston pop up takes permanent spot on flag market

From pop-up to permanent: Saucier Pasta Co. opens in Preston city centre.

Preston’s food scene has a fresh new addition as local chef Kieran Tolenaar takes a huge step forward, opening his first restaurant Saucier Pasta Co. - right in the heart of the city on Market Street at 103-111 Market Street West Chews Yard, Preston PR1 2HB.

At just 25, Kieran has moved fast. In only a few short months, he’s gone from running a stall at Chew’s Yard to launching his own kitchen and dining space.

Many in Preston will already be familiar with his bold, flavour packed dishes thanks to pop-up appearances and collaborations with venues like Chain House Brewing Co.

Some of the pasta dishes available at Saucier Pasta Co.

Now, Saucier has a permanent home, offering everything from hearty sandwiches to handmade pasta dishes made fresh to order.

The restaurant is open Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 12pm to 9pm - ideal for a quick lunch or a relaxed evening meal.

Kieran’s cooking is rooted in quality. He sources ingredients locally, with slow-cooked beef short rib from Walton-le-Dale and fresh seasonal veg from Hesketh Bank growers.

His focus is on sustainability and zero-waste principles, with a relaxed, open approach to dining that puts the food and the customer first.

Saucier Pasta Co. 103-111 Market Street West Chews Yard, Preston PR1 2HB.

Having worked across kitchens in the UK and abroad, Kieran has brought a lot of that experience back to Preston - creating a space that’s casual but considered, ambitious yet welcoming.

He’s also quick to credit inspiration from fellow local independents and hopes his success can contribute to the growing reputation of Preston as a city of great food.

Opening a restaurant is no small feat and Kieran has poured everything into making it happen.

Saucier Pasta Co. stands as a celebration of local flavour, independent spirit and big culinary dreams. If you're looking to support homegrown talent and enjoy some seriously good pasta this new city centre spot is well worth a visit.