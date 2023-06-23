The drive-thru off London Way (A6) will shut on Tuesday, June 27 and stay closed until Wednesday, July 19.

Over the next three weeks the restaurant will be completely refurbished, while staff will be redeployed to other local branches.

In the meantime, the nearest McDonald’s will be the Preston city centre branches in Fishergate and Friargate, while the closest drive-thru will be at Deepdale Retail Park.

McDonald's at the Capitol Centre in Walton-le-Dale will close on Tuesday, June 27 and reopen on Monday, July 19

The Leyland McDonald’s also closed for refurbishment earlier this month. It is due to reopen on Wednesday, July 5.

What’s changing at the Capitol Centre McDonald’s?

McDonald’s say the Capitol Centre branch is going through a ‘convenience of the future revamp’ which will see a new layout for the restaurant and the roll-out of the fast-food giant’s ‘latest technology’.

A McDonald’s spokesman said: “With consumers increasingly looking for greater speed, efficiency and choice when ordering their food, McDonald’s ambitious ‘Convenience of the Future’ restaurant revamp programme combines a new restaurant layout with the latest technology to create a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers.”

Gareth Pearson, chief operating officer for McDonald’s UK, added: “The pace of change within the restaurant industry is relentless, and the pandemic accelerated this with digital adoption gathering greater pace.

“Our customers rightly expect to have choice in how and where they order and collect their food, and our job is to ensure that every experience is a great one.

"For this to be the case, we know we also have to provide our restaurant teams and delivery partners with the best possible environment to work in.