Preston Italian restaurant Angelo's reopens 19 months after fire

The popular ristorante and pizzeria in Avenham Street quietly reopened on Tuesday (November 16) ahead of the busy Christmas season.

The city centre restaurant, just off Church Street, has been renovated after an electrical fire caused severe smoke damage in March 2020.

Renovations have been completed on its dining areas and a new, state of the art open kitchen has been installed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angelo's Italian restaurant in Avenham Street, Preston has reopened 19 months after it closed following a serious fire in March 2020.

The restaurant's eye-catching neon sign was glowing again yesterday evening as staff welcomed back its first customers in 19 months.

Angelo's is part of the San Marco Group of Italian eateries in the Preston area, which includes Trattoria San Marco at Much Hoole and Pinocchio's at Walton-le-Dale.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

Angelo's reopened on Tuesday (November 16), 19 months after it suffered extensive smoke damage in a fire in March 2020. Pic: Angelo's

For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.

The dining areas have been renovated and a new, state of the art open kitchen has been installed as Angelo's welcomes back customers 19 months after it closed due to a fire. Pic: Angelo's