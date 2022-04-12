Preston instant messenger business takes off with partnership and new Apple version

Chazbiz instant messenger was founded this year by tech consultant Ishaq Vaez as a substitute to instant platform apps. It provides the basics of one to one and group chat, but with some key differences that give more control and security to users.

Ishaq said Chazbiz has gone from strength to strength after teaming up with Preston-based Social Beginning, lead by CEO Muhammad Seedat, who provides business and digital marketing training and advice.

Early in the launch, Chazbiz was only available on Android, now due to rising demand, the team has brought forward its development programme and launched on Apple iOS. As a result it has seen a surge in downloads.

Chazbiz has now launched on Apple

Chazbiz is also recruiting at executive level due to recent changes in management after the removal of former director Siddeek Mulla due to unforeseen circumstances.

The app was designed and engineered by Ishaq Vaez, who assembled a team together after years of analysis and research to create a secure concept of communication.

He said: “We operate very differently and in no way are competing with the likes of Signal/Telegram or Whatsapp, but provide an alternative solution and concept.”

He said key features of the app included secure email authentication registration, communication with consent only, custom Layouts which assists with those who have special needs with their vision, up to one million users in group chats, up to three days duration as standard for status updates (longer in business package) and one single upload videos of up to five minutes. (Also longer in business package)

Ishaq Vaez of Chazbiz

"We have had some great, humbling reviews giving us a top position in the Apple and Google Play store.