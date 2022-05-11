Preston hair products team unveils winning models to promote its brands

FYC - a product range created especially for mixed textured curls – held as competition to find the Face of FYC with the BOSS Model Management company.

The brand, which is based at Cotton Court, received more than 500 entries from all over the UK, and shortlisted 25 to attend the finals at BOSS Models HQ in Manchester.

The finalists took part in interviews, photos, screen test and catwalk training, before the winners were announced in both the adult and a junior categories.

Nikita Best, 20, from Bedford, who has won the competition to be the face of FYC, the hairproducts brand from Preston

The adult winner is Nikita Best, 20, from Bedford. Nikita, who currently works as a nursery assistant, said: “I hope it leads to opportunities for me to progress in the modelling world.”

Raeus Gregory, nine, from Chorley, was the winner of the boys’ competition, with six-year-old Lala Camara, from Manchester, named winner of the girls’ competition. L'Nyah Amores-Thompson, seven, from Preston was runner up.

FYC launched in 2020 inspired by co-founder Bradley Lincoln, a parent of mixed-race children who could not find dedicated hair care products in supermarkets at the time. The brand is majority black owned and the products are produced in the UK especially for Afro-European mixed textured curls.

Raeus Gregory, nine, from Chorley, was the winner of the boys’ competition

It won a top beauty award just one year since it first launched – its Refresh and Detangle Spray was crowned the winner with the Gold award in the Pure Beauty Awards.

Preston entrepreneur Robert Binns, co-founder of FYC and chairman of Downtown In Business Lancashire, said: “FYC is not just about curl-management, it’s also about giving the mixed-race community something especially for them and their unique curls and coils.

“Our winners really represent the brand and its values, and we’re looking forward to working with them all very soon.”

Lauren Mellor, new faces director of BOSS Models, added: “We were so impressed by all the finalists, not just because they look great but because they all have such a great attitude, and of course, great curls.

L'Nyah Amores-Thompson, seven, from Preston was runner up.

“We're thrilled to announce all of the winners and look forward to working with them in the future."