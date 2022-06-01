These are all the Preston food hygiene inspections that took place in May.

Preston food hygiene ratings: The restaurants, takeaways, sandwich shops, pubs and cafés rated in May

Food inspectors have been busy visiting restaurants, takeaways, sandwich shops, pubs and cafés across Preston during May.

By Colin Ainscough
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 12:29 pm

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

A one star rating means "major improvement is necessary", a two star means "some improvement is necessary", three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory", while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good".

These are the businesses that were given a new food hygiene rating following an inspection during May:

1. Chaii Stop

Chaii Stop | Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen | 169 St Pauls Road, Preston, PR1 1PX | Rating: 5 | Latest inspection May 10, 2022

2. German Doner Kebab

German Doner Kebab | Takeaway/sandwich shop | Unit B, 7 Fleet Street, Preston, PR1 2UT | Rating: 5 | Latest inspection May 13, 2022

3. Kimji Korean

Kimji Korean | Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen | 12 Winckley Street, Preston, PR1 2AA | Rating: 5 | Latest inspection May 17, 2022

4. Meadow Grill House

Meadow Grill House | Takeaway/sandwich shop | 65 Meadow Street, Preston, PR1 1TS | Rating: 5 | Latest inspection May 11, 2022

