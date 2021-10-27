Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

A one star rating means "major improvement is necessary", a two star means "some improvement is necessary", while three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory" and four star means "hygiene standards are good".

The rating are those displayed on the government’s food hygiene agency website – on October 27, 2021.

Here are the the 11 businesses with 1, 2 or 3 stars, inspected between August and October 2021:

1. Europa Delicatesy Lano (NW) Ltd Europa Delicatesy Lano (NW) Ltd / Retailers - other / 306-310 Ribbleton Lane, Preston. PR1 5EE / Rating: 1 / Inspected: August 4, 2021 Photo Sales

2. Ships & Giggles Ships & Giggles / Pub/bar/nightclub / 3 Fylde Road, Preston. PR1 2XQ / Rating: 1 / Inspected: September 7, 2021 Photo Sales

3. Gazebo's Gazebo's / Takeaway/sandwich shop / 213 Watling Street Road, Preston. PR2 8AB / Rating: 2 / Inspected: September 16, 2021 Photo Sales

4. Madinah Supermarket Madinah Supermarket / Retailers - other / 35 Blackpool Road, Preston. PR2 6BT / Rating: 2 / Inspected: September 23, 2021 Photo Sales