Preston Fan Zone tickets sold out for first two England matches at Euros

Fans are looking forward to the screening of England's Euro matches

Preston’s historic Flag Market will be transformed into a Fan Zone to live-broadcast England’s group games in the postponed Euros 2020 football tournament next month.

Preston City Centre Business Improvement District, in association with Walker & Williams Boutique Hotels, is to transform the site into a ticket only arena to beam England’s matches between Croatia, Scotland, and the Czech Republic on June 13, 18 and 22.

Tickets remain for the last match, but are going fast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BID manager Mark Whittle said : “We’ve had lots of enquiries from people desperate for tickets, but due to regulations, capacity for the seated events has had to be limited.

“That said, the first two events will see over 500 at each to cheer on Gareth Southgate’s squad.

"We wanted to stage these events to give local people something to look forward to this summer, but also to encourage people from outside of the city to see that Preston is a great place to visit and enjoy.

“Tickets are on sale for the game on June 22, which is hopefully the first event people will be able to go to in Preston without restrictions.”

Table-service drinks will be available from the on-site bars at the first matches, with social distancing and track and trace in place.

If Government restrictions are lifted on June 21, the last match will be a standing event.

Mr Whittle said: “The majority of ticket-buyers are from Preston and central Lancashire as expected, but we’ve got people attending from Blackpool, Sheffield, Cumbria, even Brighton!