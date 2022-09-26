BT says the two applications could be followed by others in Preston (Image: BT).

Planning bosses have approved the controversial state-of-the-art units to replace redundant phone boxes in Lune Street and Lancaster Road.

The hubs, which carry illuminated advertising screens, will offer passers-by ultra-fast wi-fi, free UK phone calls, USB charging points and a 999 emergency button for anyone in distress.

BT says the two are part of a "strategic package of applications" submitted to the council for street hubs across the city.

The site in Lune Street where a new street hub will replace two unused phone boxes.

The authority, which has been fighting the spread of illuminated digital advertising screens in parts of the city - including so-called Trojan horse phone boxes - will benefit from the BT Street Hubs by way of free information displays.

But the units are being opposed in some parts of the UK. Plans were rejected in Edinburgh and there has been opposition in Norwich, Oxford and Plymouth.

BT will remove two old phone kiosks in Lune Street, outside St George's Shopping Centre, and replace them with one three-metre high hub.

One of BT's hi-tech street hubs (Image: BT).

In Lancaster Road three unused phone boxes outside the Black-a-Moor Head pub will also be replaced by one hub.

The company has not said yet which other sites it will target in the city centre, although there are old telephone boxes in various locations around the city including two in Friargate and one in Church Street.

In its applications BT says: "In today's digitally enabled world many phone boxes are sitting unused, prime sites for anti-social behaviour and vandalism.

"This forms part of a strategic package of applications submitted to Preston Council, containing a number of Street Hubs located throughout Preston’s existing streetscapes.

"It should be noted that these proposals for the installation of a number of Street Hubs will see with it the removal of existing, outdated and worn-down BT payphones.”

BT have assured the council there is special "automatic anti-social call restriction technology" in the hubs, designed in collaboration with police, to prevent them being used by drug dealers and other criminals.

"Wherever a Street Hub is installed we work with local stakeholders like councils and the police to ensure they’re a positive contribution to the area.