Preston club clarifies its future after ‘demolition’ plan emerges
A planning application has been submitted to Preston City Council seeking permission to build 10 homes on the site of the Wilbraham Club on Geoffrey Street in Ribbleton.
According to the outline proposal, the dwellings - all three-bedroomed - would be built following the “demolition” of the facility.
However, the details submitted to town hall planners were unusually scant - and now it has emerged why.
The Lancashire Post has been told by the club that it has “no intention” of implementing the permission, should it be granted. It is understood that the application was lodged simply to help assess the land value of the plot.
The venue has operated under its current name for the past 17 years and before that spent many years as the City Club.
It hosts a raft of regular events, including live music, bingo, games nights and family days. It also televises satellite-broadcast football matches.
The housing proposal was submitted by Hesketh Bank-based G.C. Goodier Limited, which is described on the Companies House website as a business involved in “letting and operating of own or leased real estate”.
