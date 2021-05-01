Preston, Chorley and South Ribble food hygiene ratings: These are the restaurants, takeaways, cafés and sandwich shops inspected in 2021 with 5 stars
Food and drink businesses across Lancashire finally reopened in April as lockdown restrictions continued to be relaxed.
On April 12, hospitality venues, including pubs, restaurants and cafés we able to reopen for outdoor service for the first time in months.
Food hygiene inspection came to abrupt halt in 2020 as the Covid pandemic swept across the region.
However, since the turn of the year inspectors from the Food Standards Agency have been back out visiting businesses.
Here are all the 5 star rated restaurants, takeaways and cafés across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble, that have been inspected since the start of the year.
