The 5 star eateries in Preston, Chorley & South Ribble inspected this year
Preston, Chorley and South Ribble food hygiene ratings: These are the restaurants, takeaways, cafés and sandwich shops inspected in 2021 with 5 stars

Food and drink businesses across Lancashire finally reopened in April as lockdown restrictions continued to be relaxed.

By Colin Ainscough
Saturday, 1st May 2021, 7:00 am

On April 12, hospitality venues, including pubs, restaurants and cafés we able to reopen for outdoor service for the first time in months.

Food hygiene inspection came to abrupt halt in 2020 as the Covid pandemic swept across the region.

However, since the turn of the year inspectors from the Food Standards Agency have been back out visiting businesses.

Here are all the 5 star rated restaurants, takeaways and cafés across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble, that have been inspected since the start of the year.

1. Beijing Restaurant

Beijing Restaurant, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 11 Chapel Brow, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 3NH / Last inspected February 24, 2021

2. Dario's

Dario's, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 240A Station Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 6TQ / Last inspected February 11, 2021

3. Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 148 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 6TP / Last inspected January 25, 2021

4. Fry Inn

Fry Inn, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 18 Watkin Lane, Lostock Hall, Preston, PR5 5RD / Last inspected January 28, 2021

