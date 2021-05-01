Preston, Chorley and South Ribble food hygiene ratings: These are the restaurants, takeaways, cafés and sandwich shops inspected in 2021 with 5 stars

On April 12, hospitality venues, including pubs, restaurants and cafés we able to reopen for outdoor service for the first time in months.

Food hygiene inspection came to abrupt halt in 2020 as the Covid pandemic swept across the region.

However, since the turn of the year inspectors from the Food Standards Agency have been back out visiting businesses.

Here are all the 5 star rated restaurants, takeaways and cafés across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble, that have been inspected since the start of the year.

1. Beijing Restaurant Beijing Restaurant, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 11 Chapel Brow, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 3NH / Last inspected February 24, 2021 Buy photo

2. Dario's Dario's, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 240A Station Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 6TQ / Last inspected February 11, 2021 Buy photo

3. Domino's Pizza Domino's Pizza, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 148 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 6TP / Last inspected January 25, 2021 Buy photo

4. Fry Inn Fry Inn, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 18 Watkin Lane, Lostock Hall, Preston, PR5 5RD / Last inspected January 28, 2021 Buy photo