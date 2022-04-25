Preston Boots branch near Ashton Park shuts permanently after deal to keep it open falls through

A branch of Boots in Preston has closed for good after a deal to keep it open fell through.

By Matthew Calderbank
Monday, 25th April 2022, 1:15 pm
Updated Monday, 25th April 2022, 2:07 pm

The pharmacy in Pedders Lane, opposite Ashton Park, shut permanently on Saturday (April 23).

There were plans for the store to change hands and a notice had been taped to the counter announcing the imminent switch-over, but the deal reportedly fell through at the last-minute.

Prescriptions have been automatically transferred to the Lane Ends branch half-a-mile up Blackpool Road.

Boots in Pedders Lane, Ashton closed for good at the weekend

A pharmacy assistant at the store said: “I can confirm we are closing instead of selling as planned.

“This came as a shock to us just before the Easter break. It’s been a hard week saying our goodbyes to our lovely customers and we will miss you all very much.”

All staff have retained their jobs and are being redeployed to other branches in the city.

Boots have been approached for comment.

