Poundstretcher to close its Leyland store
Poundstretcher is closing its Leyland store with the doors set to shut in less than two weeks.
The discount retailer will close on Tuesday, May 23, according to staff at the store on Churchill Way Retail Park, near the town centre.
It’s understood that some staff are to be transferred to the Preston branch off Corporation Street and Ringway, while others will lose their jobs.
The large retail unit – which used to be two separate stores – is on the market, but it’s not known if any retailers have made their interest known at this stage.
Poundstretcher shares the busy retail park with rival discount retailer B&M, as well as a Lidl supermarket, Domino’s Pizza and a 24-hour McDonald's drive-through.
The chain has not said whether it plans to open a new store elsewhere in the Leyland area.
After it closes, the nearest Poundstretcher will be the Corporation Street store in Preston, around 7 miles away.