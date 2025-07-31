unknown

A Lancashire town is to get its post office back - six years after losing it.

The facility in Brierfield, on Colne Road, served its final customers back in September 2019.

However, the service will be resurrected later this year - at the other end of the same street.

The new Brierfield Post Office is set to open at 3, Colne Road on 23rd October at 1pm.

Thereafter the opening hours will be Monday–Saturday, 9am–6pm - meaning it will be open 54 hours each week.

The new branch will feature everyday Post Office products and services.

The opportunity to give feedback on access into and within the premises will close on 23rd

August. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at

postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 225407.

Submissions can also be made via email to [email protected], by post to

Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.