Popular hotel and wedding venue near Wigan unveils major expansion plans

The Best Western Lancashire Manor Hotel on Prescott Road, Up Holland, is a popular wedding venue and bosses want to increase its capacity by adding another 10 rooms complete with en suite facilities.

The oldest parts of the building date back to the 16th century and have grade II listed building status, so applicant Double Dutch Hotels Ltd will need special permissions from West Lancashire Borough Council planners in order to carry out the work.

Parts of the Lancashire Manor Hotel date back to the 16th century

The application says that the two-storey new-build would be nearest to a previous extension which was added eight years ago and would occupy a redundant service area.

It adds that the scheme has been designed to reflect and adhere sensitively to the surroundings.

