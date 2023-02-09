News you can trust since 1886
Grab yourself a pizza on National Pizza Day 2023

Pizzerias near me: The 13 top rated pizza restaurants and takeaways in Preston according to Google reviews - to help you celebrate National Pizza Day

Pizza is one of the nations favourite takeaway dishes, along with burgers and Chinese and Indian takeaways, but on National Pizza Day it would be rude not to partake in slice or two.

By Colin Ainscough
22 minutes ago
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 2:24pm

To help you celebrate this culinary national day, we rounded-up the top rated pizza places in Preston according to reviews.

So all that's left for you to do is decide which one you fancy and what topping you want!

Here are the 13 top rated pizzerias near you with a rating of 4.5 with more than 50 Google reviews.

1. Antonio's

Antonio's / 42 Water Ln, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 2NL / 4.5 stars / Google reviewer: Phil Forsyth "Great staff welcoming and friendly chatting while waiting for food to be cooked."

Photo: Google

2. Lost Bar & Pizzeria

Lost Bar & Pizzeria / 131 Market St W, Preston PR1 2HB / 4.5 stars / One review said: "Great ambience, fab food with ample portions and good drinks selection"

Photo: Other

3. Mamma Mia Preston

Mamma Mia Preston / 124 Church St, Preston PR1 3BT / 4.5 stars / One reviewer said: "Authentic Italian pizza, really good taste and deserts. Highly recommended"

Photo: Google

4. The Cafe Bar

The Cafe Bar / 11B Winckley St, Preston PR1 2AA / 4.5 stars / This reviewer said: "The food here is sooo good. Authentic Italian pizzas with the freshest toppings, absolutely delicious and they offer take out too. 5*"

Photo: Google

GooglePreston