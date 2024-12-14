A pizza takeaway is to open in Leyland more than three years after a similar venture launched in the same premises - but without getting planning permission first.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ed’s Pizza started trading from a shop on Preston Road in June 2021. However, the operator of the fast food joint had failed to secure approval from South Ribble Borough Council - and the business closed down 12 months later.

Now the authority has given the green light to the same type of takeaway, but under different management. The council’s planning committee gave the nod to an outlet that will be known as ‘Pizza GoGo’ when it opens in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The area is already home to three other hot food businesses - an Indian takeaway next door, along with another pizza place and a Chinese takeaway nearby.

The short-lived Ed's Pizza on Preston Road will soon reopen as Pizza GoGo (image: Google)

Applicant Ibrar Hussain had originally proposed the new venture be allowed to open until 1am, but the closing time was brought forward to 11pm - seven days a week - in order to be in keeping with those other food retailers. It will open at 11am each day.

Prior to its first incarnation as a pizza outlet, the shop was home to a beauty salon.

Four objections were lodged to the proposal, amid claims there was no demand for another takeaway in the vicinity and it would affect the surrounding businesses serving hot food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning committee members heard no nuisance-related complaints had been raised about the premises during its year-long run as Ed’s Pizza - and that environmental health officers did not object to it returning to its past use.

One of the two existing flats above the premises will be converted into a storage area for the takeaway because of the location of extraction equipment close by.

The application was approved without debate.