The future is looking bright for the St George's Shopping Centre.

At the end of last month, we reported how a wave of new retailers were planned with owners announcing that food court plans will also be resurrected.

The long-term viability of the centre was not so clear-cut before it was bought out of administration in August by the Blackburn-based Adhan Group, who see it as the "jewel in its crown."

The multi-million pound centre has a storied history and opened way back in November 1964. Do you remember it looking like this?

1 . St George's Shopping Centre through the ages England soccer skipper Bryan Robson scored a big hit with his fans when he made an appearance in Preston to open his own shop - Birthdays - in St George's Shopping Centre. Photo: RETRO Photo Sales

2 . St George's Shopping Centre through the ages A group of top riders from Ribble Valley cyling club used a lot of pedal power to break their own record in a sponsored relay marathon. The event took place in the Rotunda of St George's Shopping Centre, Preston. Taking part in the relay were Andrew Tabernacle, Tim Lawson, Dave Winship, Chris Towart, Peter Slater, Sam Halshaw and Ian Hodges Photo: RETRO Photo Sales

3 . St George's Shopping Centre through the ages St. Georges' Shopping Centre, Preston c.1964. Photo: n/a Photo Sales