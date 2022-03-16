Liam Stemson and Ellis McKeown, owners at No.1 Fairham Gin, launched their Signature Edition in April 2021.

As they approach their one-year anniversary their Signature Edition gin earned 94 points out of 100, a silver award, after going through the judging process that took place in London this year.

The company’s Ochre Edition, which launched in November 2021, was also awarded silver by the judges, earning 90 points.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam and Ellis celebrate after receiving international recognition.

As the gin market grows year on year, receive such high praise from the judges is something that both Liam and Ellis are extremely proud of.

Ellis said: “Since launching last April we have been on an amazing journey where we have shouted about how great our gin is, and now, we finally have the recognition to show for it. It’s a fantastic way to mark our first year as a distillery.”

Liam added: “Whenever we speak to people at markets or interact with gin lovers on social media, we’re always blown away by the response our craft gin gets. Secretly, we know what we have made are fine additions to the huge gin market and our unique expressions are something that you won’t find anywhere else.”

The award winning gins

Liam continues, “We’re eager to keep exploring the art of being craft gin distillers and our next release will fit in nicely with our other two Editions, complimenting them very well and further emphasising what we are about as a distillery.”

You can try out their Lancashire gin at: www.no1fairhamgin.com